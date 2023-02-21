JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Community members will have the opportunity to get "slimmer by summer" with the Greater Johnstown Community YMCA's new Lean Team 2.0 weight-loss program that begins March 2.
"We think that will jump-start and help people get healthy and get fit," YMCA wellness Director Ryan Powers said.
He is in charge of the 12-week program that features various venues, team challenges and gift cards.
Powers, who is a certified personal trainer with a bachelor's degree in exercise science, described Lean Team 2.0 as a fun way to lose weight.
The way the program works is members and nonmembers either start a team of four or join an existing group if they're participating individually.
From there, the teams will "compete against themselves and each other for the ultimate goal of losing weight and feeling great."
Participants will have a weigh-in at the start and progress will be based on percentage of weight lost.
Individuals will get a calendar and receive a sticker for each workout in a month.
Every eight stickers earned translates to a raffle entry.
There will also be optional team and individual challenges that are time based. More information on those activities is available on the YMCA website.
A similar offering was available about eight years ago, but organizers say this is not the same.
"We wanted to keep the lean team name because we felt like it had recognition in the community, but it's not the same program," marketing and communications coordinator Karen Hoffman said.
She noted that the YMCA staff added some twists and turns to the program this time around.
"We really wanted to make it fun," Hoffman said.
The cost is $33 for YMCA members and $99 for nonmembers. It's open to anyone 12 years of age and older and "is designed for beginners and those who need support in losing weight."
"This is a great opportunity for friends, families, co-workers, etc., to form a team and have a little friendly competition," Greater Johnstown Community YMCA CEO Shawn Sebring said in a release.
