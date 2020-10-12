Greater Johnstown Community YMCA remains in what Julie Sheehan, the organization’s board president, called a “status quo” position regarding its financial situation that has been severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Sept. 9, representatives from the YMCA told Johnstown City Council that the doors would close indefinitely within 30 days if funding was not acquired.
At the time, the YMCA was falling about $40,000 per month short in the money needed to operate.
Since then, some private donations, including $10,000 from an anonymous individual, have come in, but the overarching concerns still exist with dues-paying membership having been cut in half since the shutdown started in March.
“We’re trying to move forward,” Sheehan said. “We’re being optimistic. We want to make sure the Y stays open. But obviously people are still fearful of being around people, which is completely understandable.
“It doesn’t make it easy for us.
“But we’re plugging ahead.”
Financial assistance is being sought.
“Membership numbers have increased only slightly, so we are still obviously operating in a deficit,” Sheehan said. “But we’re optimistic in hoping that we’ll be able to get some funding through the state and county COVID relief funds and then also from the city through their relief funds. We haven’t heard back from those requests yet, but we’re waiting.”
Donations can be made at johnstownpaymca.org/donate.
“Obviously getting the community to step up and help us would be most helpful,” Sheehan said.
