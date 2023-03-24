JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Greater Johnstown Community Chorus will present its spring concert at 7 p.m. April 14 at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, 1000 Scalp Ave., Johnstown.
The theme of the concert is “Around the World at Springtime.”
Featured selections will include “Siyahamba,” a Zulu song; “Joshua Fought the Battle of Jericho,” an African American spiritual; “Song for the Mira,” a contemporary Canadian folk song; and “I’ve Got Rhythm” by George Gershwin.
A $10 donation is suggested.
