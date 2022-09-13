JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Greater Johnstown High School's class of 1967 will celebrate its 55th reunion from 7 to 11 p.m. Oct. 7 and from 6 to 11 p.m. Oct. 8 at Pyramid's Lounge and Catering, 370 Sheridan St., Johnstown.
A special memorial tribute will be conducted to remember the 113 classmates who have died.
A presentation of a 55-year-old band banner will be given to the school for its archives. The banner was found in the attic of Tim Kazurinsky, a classmate and comedian from Saturday Night Live.
To register, call Nancy Cobaugh Peck at 814-539-7885 or email Nancy06147@aol.com.
