JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – When Greater Johnstown Career & Technology Center culinary student Julianna Slaninka and her team opened their first mystery box on Thursday, the gears started turning on how to turn the hodgepodge collection of ingredients into a meal.
The team of five immediately started brainstorming and moving in different directions to collect equipment and other useful items.
GJCTC was one of four competing in the sixth annual Chopped Invitational Competition at the Richland Township school that saw students use random ingredients to make an appetizer, main course and dessert.
Other schools that took part included Lenape Technical School and Central Westmoreland and Eastern Westmoreland career and technology centers.
“Our chef actually has us practice these, and it’s always fun,” Slaninka said.
The contest works in the same way the popular Food Network show of the same name does.
Participants get their mystery items and have a designated amount of time to make a dish from scratch to present to the judges.
Typically, one contestant is voted out of the contest at the end of a round, but because this was groups of students, all were able to compete to the end.
Zackery Buchholz, GJCTC culinary arts instructor, tallied scores privately and let the teams know who collected the most points afterward.
They were also judged by a panel made up of U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. First Class Andrew Folmar, Indiana Country Club sous chef Alexander Prociuk and government officials, such as Pennsylvania Department of Education Director of the Bureau of Career and Technical Education Lee Burket.
Buchholz created the three mystery boxes for Thursday’s event and said the “whole design came from giving the kids the opportunity” to compete in a group because it’s rare they work alone in the culinary arts.
“It’s nice to see the students able to practice what they’ve learned,” Burket said.
The former CTC educator said it’s great to see the students in their environment and she was excited about the Chopped competition.
From the Instant Pot, smoker, blast chiller and six-burner stoves to a liquid nitrogen tank that Buchholz alone operated, the competing students had free-reign to use whatever they needed to create their dishes.
What Slaninka loved about the competition was the the creative aspect, she said, and plating her meals.
Lenape school junior Laylah Rhine was excited but anxious to test her skills.
“It’s very nerve-racking,” she said. “I’m a little nervous, but I’m gonna do what I know.”
Her instructor, Andrea Fahlor, provided some encouragement to the group telling them “to just have fun.”
She had a big smile on her face when the students opened their first box and the timer started.
“It’s a great challenge because it makes these kids look at these ingredients they’ve probably never seen and figure out how to bring it together,” Fahlor said.
The culinary instructor also complimented Buchholz, her former student, for his planning and execution, adding that he’s “incredible at enhancing” meals.
In the first round, the teams had 40 minutes to prepare an appetizer using some of all ingredients and for the following section, they had an hour to create the main course.
Finally, they had 50 minutes to prepare a desert with the last collection of basket ingredients.
They were scored on a variety of criteria, such as organization, technique, portion size and flavor, taste, texture and doneness.
When all the stoves were turned off, knives put down and courses were tasted, Eastern Westmoreland was announced as the Chopped champion with Lenape taking second, Greater Johnstown CTC landing in third and Central Westmoreland earning fourth place.
“It was absolutely fantastic,” Buchholz said of the event. “It was just a great overall experience for those kids.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.