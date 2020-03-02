The Greater Johnstown Career and Technology Center is hosting the 2020 PA Regional Media and Design Competition Thursday.
Participants from local schools in sixth through 12th grades will be challenged to identify an issue within their school, community or home then think out and design a physical solution.
This year there are six categories, including animation, programming, 3D design and logo and graphic design.
The event is open to the public and will be be from 9 a.m. to noon with awards given at 12:15 p.m.
