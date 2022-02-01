JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Greater Johnstown School Board agreed at Tuesday’s meeting that the district’s elementary students need additional space now.
That’s why the group asked Business Manager Samantha Williams to further investigate the cost of adding a new wing onto the Westgate Drive building.
“We know that every year, we’ve had to really look at every available nook and cranny at that elementary school to meet the needs of students,” Superintendent Amy Arcurio said.
The expansion could cost upward of $2 million. Williams said around $1 million might be covered by Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding, but she’d need to get the work approved.
Arcurio said the topic has already been broached with The Efficiency Network, which Greater Johnstown has contracted with for other district upgrades.
That’s the group that provided the possible cost.
Board member Randy Romesburg asked if modular buildings could be installed instead.
Williams told him TEN said that was a possibility, but would cost nearly as much in the end once the prep work and connection for the location were done.
The topic was discussed toward the end of the meeting among other possible capital projects, including renovation of the structure behind the middle school to allow expansion of the alternative school and examining the feasibility of opening part of the former Garfield campus for the same reason.
Board member Thomas Dadey also proposed moving the administrative offices from Broad Street to the former middle school and transferring the alternative school to Broad Street.
Although the group acknowledged it as a possibility, they didn’t support it.
Arcurio said after the meeting that the projects were initially brought up to see if the board still wanted to install a handicap-accessible playground at the elementary school, which was approved at a previous meeting.
The board agreed unanimously that the playground needed to move forward.
As the school directors debated the pros and cons of each move, the superintendent also reminded them that all of this would have to come second to the impending sewer project the district has to undertake.
Greater Johnstown was supposed to have completed the work by December 2021, but did not.
District leaders are considering a contract to begin the possibly multi-million project, but haven’t approved anything yet.
“We financially can’t do all of these projects right now,” Williams said.
As the discussion died down, the members said the most important action behind the sewer project was the elementary expansion.
Because the items weren’t on the agenda the board couldn’t take action on them Tuesday. However, Arcurio said the consideration would either be brought back to the board with more definite costs at March’s meeting or a special meeting could be called.
Another progressive matter presented to the board was the idea of shortening classes at all buildings one day per week to allow teachers to engage in more professional development.
Dino Scarton, director of education, presented the idea to the members prior to the voting period of the meeting.
He said teachers were surveyed during the first term of the current school year, and the results show the majority want professional development on a more regular basis either during normal school hours or with Act 80 days.
Typically, the educators are pulled out of their classes for these instructions while a substitute teacher covers for them or they engage in them when students aren’t in school.
However, because of the substitute teacher shortage, classes can’t be covered this way anymore, Scarton said.
One way to meet the teachers’ needs without requiring substitutes would be to shorten one day of the week, such as Friday, while extending the other four days slightly to make up that time.
Scarton provided Westmont Hilltop and Richland as examples of schools that do this.
Following his presentation, the board was in favor with his pursuit of this possible fix.
During the public comment portion of the gathering, community member John DeBartola asked the school directors about a reported threat that happened Tuesday.
He said Lindsay Brumback, who has four children at Greater Johnstown, brought the matter to his attention.
Brumback was in attendance Tuesday and said outside the meeting that her middle school daughter told her about the situation. After speaking to an administrator at that building, she was told it was already dealt with.
Arcurio addressed the matter in her report, telling the attendees that a student had made a threat of violence in a fit of anger that morning, but after it was investigated by the administration and school resource officer, it was determined to be unfounded.
“There was nothing valid about that,” she said.
As for why no district-wide notice was released, she said, “Unfortunately every time a student said something inappropriate like ‘I’m going to kill you’ that’s all I would be doing is calling.”
Arcurio added that she relies heavily on district administrators to investigate these situations and make sure students’ lives aren’t in danger. She noted that there’s a school resource officer is in every building who’s also involved.
