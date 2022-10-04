JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Greater Johnstown School District federal programs coordinator Vicki Ryan updated the school board on Tuesday about the district’s Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief pandemic relief funds.
“We thought this was a good time to kind of touch base because the original ESSER is done,” she said.
The district was initially allocated about $2.2 million, which has been used and reported to the Pennsylvania Department of Education.
Ryan said roughly half of the money was spent on instructional uses, including the purchase of computers, while other large amounts went to mental health and social work supports, such as expansion of Alternative Community Resource Program workers in each building.
The rest was invested in business supports, professional development, cleaning and personal protective equipment purchases and other needs for dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ryan said the second allocation of $12.5 million is still being spent.
The district budgeted about $1.4 million for health supports; $970,000 was earmarked for instruction and used for hybrid learning last year and insurance to cover computers; and more than $9 million was designated for building improvements.
Greater Johnstown has worked with The Efficiency Network to provide needed updates to the district’s three buildings. That includes improvements to HVAC systems, new boilers and a slew of other projects.
The remaining dollars are split among technology, safety and security, transportation, and grounds services. Of the total, the district has spent $8.3 million.
The district’s final ESSER allocation came in at $25.4 million.
Roughly $18.9 million of that went to building improvements; $3.8 million is going to instruction with a focus on lost learning, including Learning Lamp tutors in kindergarten and first-grade classes, and implementation of the Wonders English learning K-5 program.
Around $2 million is split between support services and health supports, such as an expansion of Communities in Schools workers.
Nearly $7 million of the third round hasn’t been spent as of this school year. Ryan said that’s because it’s unclear what the district might need next year, when the deadline to spend the funds is set.
“I feel that we are in a good place,” she said.
Superintendent Amy Arcurio commended Ryan’s work, especially her cooperation with business manager Samantha Williams to properly allocate the money.
She also thanked Ryan for her many years of service to the district and wished her the best. Tuesday was the coordinator’s last report to the board as she’s accepted another position elsewhere.
During the meeting, the school directors appointed elementary principal Rebecca Castiglione to fill the federal programs coordinator position.
Board member Randy Romesburg said afterward that Ryan’s presentation was a good breakdown of how the district has spent the federal funding thus far.
“The building improvements – we needed it,” he said, noting the air conditioning now throughout the schools.
Romesburg spent nearly 40 years working at Greater Johnstown with the grounds crew and he also served as the physical plant director. He said he didn’t know how the district could have afforded the needed upgrades without the ESSER grants.
The group also approved several student expulsion proceedings that will lead to stipulation and agreements with the learners. That includes one sophomore, two juniors and an eighth-grader.
The stipulations allow the students to avoid being ejected from the district entirely, instead enrolling in alternative education offered by Greater Johnstown.
The board also approved the expulsion of a senior.
“We’re responding to student behavior that interferes with the student experience,” Arcurio said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.