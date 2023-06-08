JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Greater Johnstown School District on Thursday officially sold the radio station that it owned and operated for more than two decades to Lightner Communications LLC.
The school board approved the sale of radio station WCRO to the Altoona-based company at a special board meeting.
Lightner Communications paid $16,000 for the station, which broadcasts an easy listening format on 1230 AM and 102.9 FM.
“We were able to kind of keep the good things that were working with the district, but get rid of the maintenance costs, the upkeep, the (Federal Communications Commission) requirements and things of that nature,” solicitor Ronald Repak said. “I think it was a good decision by the board.”
Repak said that it was determined after reviewing the station’s operations that the district was losing money on the station.
Despite the ownership change, Greater Johnstown’s use of WCRO will stay the same, district officials said.
Repak and Superintendent Amy Arcurio said the broadcasting booth will remain at the high school, district athletic events will continue to be aired, and the district will continue to receive free airtime, as negotiated in the sale and time brokerage agreement.
“The programming is going to stay the same,” Arcurio said. “It was a win-win.”
Greater Johnstown School District bought the station in the late 1990s and operated it until 2018, when the school outsourced programming to Lightner Communications.
Another approval made by the group on Thursday pertained to a contract extension for Park Avenue School in Moxham, which was opened this school year as an alternative education space.
The board passed a motion to pay $1,000 per month to the Roman Catholic Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown for use of the former St. Patrick’s School building, 625 Park Ave., through the 2023-24 school year.
Doug Henry, principal of Park Avenue School, said the school’s inaugural year was a good one.
“Everybody’s been very supportive,” he said. “They want it to work.”
During this year, the school served 149 students across its three programs – alternative education for high school and middle school students; the high school transition program; and the Choice cyber-charter school.
Henry said that, because of the success, a junior high school transition room is being added, as well as four teachers and a job skills program, among other adjustments.
Arcurio said that launching the alternative program was like “building a plane in flight,” but Park Avenue School is here to stay, and as her staff continue to refine the offerings, she knows it will become bigger and better, she said.
In other business, the board passed the proposed final budget with some adjustments, but no tax increase.
The board made the same move at the May meeting, but projected revenues were slightly increased on Thursday.
The proposed expenditures for the upcoming term are now $64,232,999 and revenues are expected to be $64,227,905 – a nearly $10,000 increase that will require less of the fund balance to make up the deficit.
