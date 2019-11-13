Greater Johnstown School District named Kerry Pfeil as its athletic director on Tuesday.
The school board voted to approve the designation during the board’s regular meeting.
Pfeil will replace Mark Mosorjak, who will step down on Nov. 22. He was appointed by the school board in January.
Pfeil teaches American history at the high school, and is the varsity baseball coach.
“He’s a really good coach and has great rapport with the kids,” school board President Jason Moore said about Pfeil.
“He’s just dedicated to our kids. We need somebody who wants to be here for our kids, and wants to help them any way possible.
“An athletic director is more than just athletics, it’s about helping kids to find the right colleges and things like that,” Moore said. “Athletic directors do a lot more work than you think they do. It’s a tough job.”
Pfeil’s effective date for his new role will be determined by the administration for a term that will expire in June 2020.
Other agenda action on Tuesday included an approval by the board to advertise for the two vacant board of director seats.
In the recent general election, board members Thomas Dadey and Kimberly Murray received enough votes to fill the open four- and two-year director positions. Both candidates have since opted to fill the four-year seats, which now leaves the two-year seats open.
Individuals who are interested in submitting for the vacant board seats will now have an opportunity to do so through Dec. 1. The board has plans to announce the appointments during its reorganization meeting, to be held Dec. 2.
“We’re looking for someone who is an advocate for our school district and our students – someone with a level head who can bring some outside skills through relevant work experience,” Moore said. “Obviously it would be nice to have a board representative of our population.
“That would be beneficial for everybody.”
