Greater Johnstown Athletic Ski Club has elected Bob Snoby, of Johnstown, as president of the club.
He also is a regional director of Outdoor Emergency Care with the Ski Patrol.
Other officers elected include Annette Kamzik, vice president; Betty McPherson, secretary; Judy Adams, treasurer; Karen Hogue, communications director; Judy Crookston, financial director; and Barbara Visnovsky, newsletter editor.
Trustees are Marsha Flower, Conrad Sikirica and Anthony Stumpo.
Information: 814-536-7325 www.johnstownskiclub.com.
