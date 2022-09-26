Greater Johnstown Athletic Ski Club has elected Conrad Sikirica, of Johnstown, as its president.
Other elected officers are Annette Kamzik, vice president; Marsha Flower, secretary; Judy Adams, treasurer; Lynne Dougherty, communications director; John Campos, financial director; Barbara Visnovsky, newsletter editor; and Robert Snoby, past president.
The organization will celebrate its 44th anniversary on Nov. 12 at Ace’s, 316 Chestnut St., in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
Tickets are available at eventbrite.com.
Membership is $30 per person.
Information: 814-536-7325 or www.johnstownskiclub.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.