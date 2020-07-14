The Greater Johnstown School Board approved the health and safety plan to reopen the district at the special meeting on Tuesday.
Prior to approval, the board was walked through the entire plan by multiple administrators who helped design it.
“This plan is specific to us as a district,” Assistant Superintendent Frank Frontino said. “Is the plan perfect? Absolutely not. But we are not living in a perfect world with an ongoing pandemic, as these times that we are living in, currently, are completely uncharted territories.”
He added that the plan will constantly be updated to fit the needs of students, staff and parents of Greater Johnstown.
The majority of the proposal focused on what operations would look like in the green and yellow phases.
Both are similar in the approach to handling education during the pandemic, though the yellow phase includes more aggressive cleaning efforts and a hybrid style of learning where students alternate attendance in the brick-and-mortar establishments.
The look of classrooms are being adjusted as well.
In the green phase, class sizes will be reduced as much as possible, middle school Principal Dino Scarton said.
Additionally, any students that would normally sit in groups will be in rows and everyone will be facing the board.
“Not ideal, however it’s what’s safe for everybody involved,” he said.
There will also be restrictions on nonessential movements.
For example, none of the schools will hold assemblies and class transitions will be limited.
The goal is to decrease interactions as much as possible, Scarton said.
Amy Arcurio, Greater Johnstown superintendent, told the group the district is still working on the transportation plan with McIlwain School Bus Lines.
Administrators have requested additional buses, runs and routes in order to restrict the amount of students on one vehicle.
“We recognize that 72 students on an elementary bus is far from social distancing and very concerning to us as we work through this plan,” Arcurio said.
She added that Tim McIlwain, president of the company, acknowledges the issue with ridership as well and is working to accommodate these requests.
As for health and safety monitoring, the school already has a policy in place.
For use during the pandemic, students’ absences will be tracked, nurses’ offices have designated isolation areas and the school is looking to parents to report any positive COVID-19 tests.
During the school day, masks will be required and students are expected to provide their own face coverings.
However, school officials are investigating costume masks to be given to elementary students to encourage the children to wear them.
“I feel comfortable that ... we are moving in the right direction,” Arcurio said.
The district’s plan will be posted on its website, www.gjsd.net.
