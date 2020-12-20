It's not rare for University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown astronomy instructor Steven Lindberg to set up his telescope in his back yard to get a glimpse of the night sky.
It's what he'll be watching for Monday night that's so uncommon – the first planetary convergence of Jupiter and Saturn in nearly 400 years, a spectacle NASA scientists are calling the "Christmas Star."
What makes the "Great Conjunction" even more fascinating is that if clouds aren't blocking it, Lindberg and millions across the globe won't even need telescopes to witness the phenomenon.
"From our view, it's going to appear those planets are almost touching – even though they are 450 million miles apart," Lindberg said. "And for this to happen when their orbits are so close, it's going to be pretty spectacular."
The occurrence will occur after sunset Monday – the Winter Solstice – near the horizon in the southern sky.
Astronomers say it has been nearly 400 years since this situation last occurred this close – and twice as long since people were able to see it.
The last viewable convergence occurred in the early 13th century during St. Francis of Assisi's final year presiding over the order of friars he founded.
Mongol Emperor Genghis Khan was invading the Middle East.
The convergence occurred again in 1623 – just two years after the first Mayflower pilgrims' first Thanksgiving in their new world. But because the planets passed so close to the sun, astronomers doubt even Italian astronomer Gallileo was able to see it that day.
"It has been nearly 800 years since we've had this kind of opportunity – this first time that the convergence was this observable," Lindberg said. "That's part of what what makes this so incredible. This is something we'll never get to see again in our lives."
The fact the moment is occurring during on the Winter Solstice and during the week of Christmas makes it even more special, he said.
'Different' star
Lindberg was quick to note that Monday's spectacle isn't a repeat of the "Star of Bethlehem" that the Bible says guided shepherds to Mary, Joseph and a newborn Jesus more than 2,000 years ago.
Because of the paths both planets follow, astronomers have been able to trace back every merger of Jupiter and Saturn throughout the centuries and they didn't cross paths that year, Lindberg said.
"As scientists, we don't know exactly what they saw that night. But as Christians, we know through our faith that they saw something in the sky," said Lindberg, a Lutheran. "What that 'star' was, maybe we aren't meant to know."
Still, Lindberg said Monday's convergence is something "people should want to see" regardless.
"Especially on Christmas week and everything that's happened this year, this is something else to look forward to," he said, "because we won't get another chance."
Weather or not
NASA Headquarters Astronomer Henry Throop likened the solar system to a racetrack to explain the occurrence.
“From our vantage point, we’ll be able to be to see Jupiter on the inside lane, approaching Saturn all month and finally overtaking it on Dec. 21," he said.
A cold front moving into the area could – literally – cloud local residents' chance to see the convergence Monday. But the planets will also remain close to one another in the sky in the days that follow.
National Weather Service Meteorologist David Martin said clouds are expected to linger through the night Monday and an incoming storm could bring a few inches of snow.
Lindberg said skygazers will be able to see Jupiter and Saturn again – albeit a bit further apart to the south – Tuesday night.
