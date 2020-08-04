Much-needed rain falls from the gray skies over a farm along Spruce Run Road in Paint Township, Somerset County, on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020.
Gray skies
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
PRITT[mdash] Ellen E., 96, Windber. Passed away, surrounded by her family on July 30, 2020. Born April 14, 1924 in Windber. Daughter of Harry B. and Grace (Gordon) Pritt. Preceded in death by parents, daughter Grace Brown, grandson Jacob Brown, and sisters Delores and Marlene Pritt, Orbetta …
SCHNECK[mdash] George P., Jr., 87, Johnstown, died August 3, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center. Born July 24, 1933 in Johnstown. Son of George P. and Catherine (Messkey) Schneck. Preceded in death by parents; sisters, Catherine, Helen Cooper and brother, William. Survived by children; William …
Most Popular
Articles
- Cresson teen's death under investigation by state police, Cambria officials
- Community mourning teen’s loss, police looking for answers
- Windber couple win $10,000 in Moneyman's treasure hunt
- Victoria’s Secret closes its doors at Galleria
- PHOTO GALLERY | 'A mentor and a hero': Friends, family say farewell to Johnstown sports legend Carlton Haselrig
- Penn State football | If season is canceled, impact could prove crippling for State College
- Cambria coroner says Maryland man's death a homicide, points to blood infection from altercation injuries
- 3 Ranger Pride wrestlers capture Reno Worlds titles
- Johnstown man arraigned in absentia in slaying of informant
- Blair, Cambria add double-digit COVID-19 cases over weekend
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.