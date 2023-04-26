JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Gray Saber Academy will hold a free lightsaber demonstration at 4 p.m. May 4 at Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
At the academy, students learn historical sword techniques, mental focus disciplines and physical wellness practices.
They offer instruction on historical European martial arts and Yang sword style Tai-Chi with LED combat lightsabers.
Following the demonstration, a Star Wars drawing workshop will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. with fantasy artist and illustrator Koa Beam.
Cost is $10 for members and $15 for nonmembers.
Information: 814-255-6515 or www.caccc.org.
