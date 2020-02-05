The Community Foundation for the Alleghenies awarded $624,000 in grants from its new Community Initiatives Fund to 16 recipients in Cambria and Somerset counties.
The largest awards were a couple of grants for $100,000 each: one to the Cambria County Redevelopment Authority for the “Iron to Arts Corridor,” and another for urgent upgrades to the Inclined Plane. In both cases, that funding represents a local match to help attract millions of dollars more in additional support for those projects.
The Redevelopment Authority grant is for a mile of lighting along a rail trail near Gautier Specialty Metals, which will be a component of the 2-mile Iron to Arts Corridor announced by local leaders in 2018 with Gov. Tom Wolf visiting.
“At the end of 2019, we had already secured a $1.4 million grant (for the corridor) through PennDOT’s multimodal program, but that funding requires a 30% local match,” said Renee Daly, executive director of the Cambria County Redevelopment Authority. “This $100,000 Community Foundation Grant is a large portion of that match and allows us to begin the lighting project this year.”
The multi-year project includes infrastructure upgrades, landscaping, street murals, decorative lighting, facade improvements, signage and stamped pavement from Gautier Steel on Clinton Street to Washington Street, over the bridge on Walnut Street, across the pedestrian bridge to Bottleworks in Cambria City.
The $100,000 grant to the Inclined Plane is to supplement a local match that could potentially attract $5.4 million in PennDOT funding for urgent upgrades including structural repairs and mechanical room, lighting, electrical, and communication equipment upgrades, states a press release from the Community Foundation.
Community Foundation officials announced the grants at a press conference Wednesday on the seventh floor of the Flood City Café on Clinton Street.
All of the grant recipients were chosen for regional projects that support community building, revitalization, jobs and education, Community Foundation officials said.
Melissa Komar, Johnstown Redevelopment Authority executive director, spoke during the press conference about the impact of the $50,000 grant received by the Authority for the modernization of Main Street’s east end. The project includes lighting upgrades, green space improvements and facade updates.
“As development downtown continues to grow, the Main Street east end was identified as an area in need of beautification and stabilization,” Komar said. “Momentum in downtown Johnstown right now is strong.
“With each passing year new development is taking place and vibrant new businesses open. ‘Visiting downtown’ is no longer a thing of the past.
“ ‘Visiting downtown’ is how we are chartering Johnstown’s future.”
Community Foundation President Mike Kane said what all of the grant recipients had in common was a commitment to revitalization.
“The big picture is that these are projects that have the potential to create lasting, transformational change for our community,” Kane said. “These grant awards build up and expand upon revitalization work that is already underway, and help us create a more vibrant city and region by working together.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.