A pair of outdoor recreation-focused grants will fund the planning of a six-county regional ATV trail system and enable the continued growth of the Ghost Town Trail, state Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township, said Thursday.
The grants, worth a total of $482,524, were awarded to the Cambria County Conservation & Recreation Authority, which owns the Cambria County section of the Ghost Town Trail, and to the Allegheny Ridge Recreation Association, which will plan the ATV trail system.
“Working together with the Allegheny Ridge Recreation Association, we were able to secure the funding for this study,” said Burns, a member of the House Tourism and Recreational Development Committee.
“This is the first step in creating a multi-county trail system, which would bring significant tourism dollars to our region upon completion.”
