Ten water and sewer projects in Cambria County received funding from the state Monday, including rebuilding a flood protection wall along a creek in Johnstown and extending water service to the site of a planned business park in Jackson Township, local legislators announced.
The following amounts were awarded through grants to be disbursed via the Commonwealth Financing Authority, an independent agency of the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, according to press releases issued by state Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr., R-Richland Township, and state Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township:
• $400,000 to the City of Johnstown to rebuild the flood protection wall on Sam’s Run near Russell Avenue in Moxham, where a 60-foot section of the wall has collapsed and another 40 feet is in poor condition;
• $400,000 to Richland Township to replace a deteriorating culvert on Nees Avenue;
• $357,765 to Ferndale Borough for sewer system improvements along Hystone Avenue, including the replacement of 1,600 feet of aging sewer line and six manholes in order to meet a consent decree with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection to eliminate sewer overflows;
• $325,000 to Jackson Township Water Authority to extend water service to the site of the planned Jackson Township Business Park at U.S. Route 22 and Chickaree Hill Road;
• $291,500 to Croyle Township Water Authority to construct a 3,500-foot waterline extension to serve 16 new customers who have on-lot wells;
• $195,000 to Gallitzin Borough Sewer and Disposal Authority to help fund the replacement of five sewer mains and 15 laterals between Franklin Street and Portage Street;
• $174,750 to East Taylor Municipal Authority to install a new water mixing system at its three water tanks, improving water quality for approximately 1,000 customers;
• $134,000 to Daisytown Borough to rehabilitate 46 manholes and replace four others, reducing inflow and infiltration of water into the sewer system;
• $81,532 to Central Mainline Sewer Authority in Lilly for upgrades to its wastewater treatment plant in Portage Township;
• and $76,438 to Portage Borough Municipal Authority for improvements to the Bens Creek Impoundment Lot, allowing for continued use as the borough’s water source.
“These state grants go a long way in helping our local communities,” Burns said in a press release. “Grant funding for projects and programs helps to prevent or lessen local tax hikes that would otherwise be needed to cover the costs. These grants not only save us money by helping fund these projects, but also contribute to our economy by paying local workers’ wages and purchasing materials from local businesses.”
