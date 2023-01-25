JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Women’s Help Center is expanding its support system for those experiencing homelessness with support from two $200,000 grants.
The 1889 Foundation has matched a grant by the City of Johnstown through American Rescue Plan Act funds.
“We know (homelessness is) a big issue here in the community,” Executive Director Roxann Tyger said in a telephone interview.
The Johnstown center operates a 27-bed shelter for women and children. Although the shelter is known as a place of refuge for abused women, Tyger estimates that 75% of its residents are there primarily because they lost their housing.
Center leaders hope to create a housing network to help homeless people and families find shelter and transition into the community with employment opportunities, coordinating with Catholic Charities’ Mary and Martha House homeless shelter.
“The Women’s Help Center can help meet these currently unmet needs in our city, including case management to assist people in obtaining permanent housing and becoming self-sufficient,” Tyger said.
In addition to emergency shelter, the grants will allow the center to offer connections with a variety of community resources for help with utilities and food, and legal advocacy for those dealing with the legal system or law enforcement.
There will be renters’ education and parenting education. Counselors certified by the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency will work with families looking for homes.
“They will be able to get all that information in one place,” Tyger said. “It’s almost like a housing hub.”
The Women’s Help Center is also developing a transitional housing program to help those who are ready to leave the shelter, but need some support.
The program will provide housing and case management services for up to 18 months to help individuals maintain employment, receive supportive services, and obtain permanent housing while addressing any barriers to self-sufficiency.
“Many individuals in our community were negatively impacted by the pandemic, and we have seen an increased need for essential support including housing, food, and childcare,” 1889 Foundation President Susan Mann said in a press release. “The Women’s Help Center is meeting this need through its emergency shelter for women and their children.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.