The Community Foundation for the Alleghenies and Bedford County Commissioners announced Friday the first round of grants from the Help Save Our Bedford County Restaurants and Workers Fund had been distributed.
Committee members of the fund delivered $4,500 to nine applicants this week – people working in the service industry and trying to make ends meet during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Individuals who have applied for this assistance have noted a need to help pay rent and utility bills along with other personal needs.
The fund is a grassroots effort that doesn’t use any taxpayer dollars, similar to the Greater Johnstown Service Industry Relief Fund and the Somerset County Worker Relief Fund.
To apply or make a donation to any of these efforts, visit cfalleghenies.org/cfa-relief-funds.
