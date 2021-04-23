A state grant of $286,000 will allow the Greater Johnstown YMCA to complete major renovations and bring new programs, leaders say.
The funding from the Departments of Human Services and Education provides required matching funds for a $230,000 grant from the 1889 Foundation, bringing the total to $516,000.
Rep. James Rigby, R-Ferndale, announced the state grant.
“It is extremely important to keep the YMCA open and serving our citizens,” Rigby said in a press release. “When approached by the YMCA and 1889 Foundation, I went to work with my leadership team to secure funding to keep the doors open. Without the partnership of the 1889 Foundation and my leadership, we could not have accomplished this community win.”
Renovations will include a new game room designed as a multi-use space for socialization among young adults and the conversion of two of the facility’s three racquetball courts into a fitness training room for all ages. In addition to the YMCA’s well-known physical fitness and sports programs, the renovations will help better serve youth and families with programs designed to promote social and emotional connections, along with academic programs and activities.
The funding will develop programming that builds the YMCA’s overall mission to “build a healthy spirit, mind, and body for all,” CEO Shawn Sebring said.
Four programs being introduced are cardiac rehabilitation, diabetes prevention, blood pressure self-monitoring and obesity impact. Each will feature classes, workshops and coaching to help the targeted participants manage their health and reduce the risk from their conditions.
In addition, the funding will expand scholarship programs for youths and adults who can’t afford YMCA memberships.
“With Cambria County being listed among the least healthy in the state, it’s exciting to see so many organizations working together and providing funding to help make Cambria County healthier,” Sebring said.
“What Rep. Rigby has done with state funds will leverage funding by the 1889 Foundation for maximal impact in the coming years.
“We don’t become unhealthy overnight, so we need time to build systems, programs and connections that will start creating a healthier community – both physically and mentally healthier. Here at the Y, we’re excited for the future again.”
Announcing the 1889 Foundation’s funding earlier this month, foundation President Susan Mann noted that the YMCA encourages physical activity that is vital to maintaining or improving overall health.
“The funds committed by the state to support the YMCA will positively impact the health and wellness of countless people in Johnstown,” Mann said.
The YMCA and 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial have been working to find ways to collaborate to offer new opportunities to county residents, Rigby said.
“With the close proximity of the two facilities, the conversations about complementary programs and sharing spaces make sense,” Sebring said.
“Recreation and wellness align when we focus on creating a healthier community.”
