State Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township, said Tuesday that volunteer fire companies should be aware that grants are available to help them fight wildfires in rural areas.
The Volunteer Fire Assistance grant program is offered through the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and paid for through federal grants from the United States Forest Service. It has paid out more than $13 million since 1982.
Aid is granted on a cost-share basis. Grants for any project during a fiscal year cannot exceed 50% of the actual expenditures of local, public and private nonprofit organizations in the agreement. The maximum grant to be given to any one fire company in 2020 is $10,000.
More information about the grant program, including a link to the application, can be found online at www.grants.dcnr.state.pa.us/Dashboard/VFAGrants. All applications must be submitted online. The application deadline for the current grant round is 4 p.m. May 21.
