Grant money is available to fund “projects and programs that support the development and use of clean energy technologies and energy efficiency,” according to a press release distributed on Monday by the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies.
The Met-Ed/Penelec Sustainable Energy Fund, which is managed by the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies and the Berks County Community Foundation, will distribute a total of nearly $200,000 in funding. Grants will range from $2,000 to $50,000, depending on the scope of the projects.
Grant funding is prioritized for nonprofits, but commercial and industrial organizations also may apply. Individuals are not eligible to apply. Eligible applicants must be located in and/or serve residents in territory served by Met-Ed or Penelec in Pennsylvania.
Previously, grant applications were accepted on a rolling basis throughout the year. That is no longer the case. Applications will be accepted online from Wednesday to March 16, with decisions scheduled to be made in July. If funding remains available after the first grant round, applications will be opened again in the fall for a second round of grants.
More information, including links to application forms and lists of ZIP codes served by Met-Ed and Penelec in Pennsylvania, can be found online at www.metedpenelecsef.org.
