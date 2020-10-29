CRESSON – A new campus resource center is being developed at Mount Aloysius College due to a more than $290,000 grant from the Office on Violence Against Women at the Pennsylvania Department of Justice.
“We’re just really, obviously excited about the opportunity to put the Health Relationships Resource Center in place,” Mount Vice President of Student Affair Tracy McFarland said.
Once up and running, the center will provide comprehensive prevention education and responses to dating violence, sexual assault, domestic violence and stalking for students.
A coordinated community response team will be created that will be composed of off- and on-campus personnel.
Those individuals will be responsible for creating plans and protocols to handle situations involving the aforementioned issues.
Professionals from the organization such as the Women’s Help Center and Victim Services Inc. will also be available on campus a few hours a week when the program is in place.
McFarland said this program is putting everything at the students’ fingertips.
“Communication between on-campus partners, community-based victim service providers and the Cambria County District Attorney’s Office will be utilized and strengthened through the grant,” a release from the college stated.
Additionally, the center will “promote a campus culture that actively encourages healthy relationships.”
That will be accomplished through education and engagement programs for incoming and current students to participate in.
“I think the whole topic of sexual violence and domestic violence and stalking is really important,” Mount junior Hayley Moyer said.
She thinks the resource center will give students a new comfort level while on campus.
“I think this is a really good step for the college,” Moyer added.
The new educational programming and department isn’t just for the students.
Campus law enforcement, faculty and staff will also learn about the trauma-informed, victim-centered approaches to help and support the Mount community.
“We appreciate the DOJ’s recognition of the importance of this issue,” President John McKeegan said in a release.
“The Healthy Relationships Resource Center will be an important part of our efforts to develop the ‘whole student’ and create greater awareness around these topics.”
Moyer noted that programs such as this give women their voices back and implementing them is a step in the right direction.
She said doing so is “really, really important” in the world today.
