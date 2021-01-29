Thomas Butler, executive director of Appalachia Intermediate Unit 8, is “excited” about the $69,570 grant from The Grable Foundation, of Pittsburgh, the agency received to boost science, technology, engineering and mathematics in the region.
“Advancing STEM education opportunities has two overarching goals,” Butler said. “One is to increase STEM learning opportunities to underserved communities in our four-county region. The second goal is to increase students’ awareness of STEM technician careers.”
The intermediate unit serves Cambria, Somerset, Bedford and Blair counties, and its partners in this endeavor are the regional area chambers of commerce, library systems, Southern Alleghenies Workforce Development Board and school districts.
Leveraging the agency’s already-established STEM lending center, which has been in operation for the past five years, the IU has targeted 15 communities to deploy educational opportunities.
Data from the center was used to determine which areas hadn’t taken advantage of the STEM borrowing system as much as others.
During rollout, teachers, librarians and family members in those areas will receive training on select lending center materials, 10 videos will be created that highlight STEM technicians and the IU website will receive an overhaul.
Additionally, one or more STEM advocates will also be available in the targeted communities for consultation and a summer learning conference, hosted by the IU, is being organized.
Janel Vancas, who operates the center, said the intermediate unit uses the lending program to expose students to “STEM education through the use of robotics, circuitry and high order thinking skills.”
That’s done by allowing area educators to borrow teaching items such as Osmo, Bee-bots, Happy Atoms and Cubelets for classroom use.
There are 40 different items available at the center, most of which require some professional development, Vancas said.
Cheryl Morgan, director of the Somerset County Library, has been active in the program and looks forward to providing more occasions for STEM education in her community.
She commented on the barriers for those interested in STEM careers, such as lack of knowledge and access, and noted that it’s rewarding to get learning toys and technologies into the hands of students.
“We know there are still areas in our region that are underserved and not taking advantage of these opportunities,” she said.
“I’m so excited about this new grant that’s going to help us build on the partnerships that we’ve been developing over the past few years and get some activities out into the communities where they’re needed.”
