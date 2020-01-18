Local farmers and others involved in the agriculture industry should consider applying for a new farm vitality planning program, said Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township.
The Farm Vitality Planning Grant Program, created by the Pennsylvania Farm Bill that was enacted last year, “helps recipients create or obtain plans for business and management strategies, transition of ownership and operation, diversification, farm expansion and maintaining the long-term economic viability of farms,” according to a press release issued by Burns’ office.
“Farming and agriculture are critical to our region’s economy, and it is important that we work with farmers and those in the industry to ensure they have the tools they need to plan and manage their businesses,” Burns said. “I encourage farmers in our area to apply for this opportunity, and to reach out to my office if they need assistance.”
The application deadline is April 3. The maximum grant amount is $7,500 and is limited to 75% of project costs.
More information, including a link to the application system, can be found online at www.agriculture.pa.gov/Pages/Farm-Vitality-Planning-Program.aspx.
