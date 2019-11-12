Cindy Brooks looks into the helicopter window while her children, Matthew Brooks and Dante, Gabby and Mia Bruder try out the seats at the Army Reserve training center at John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport. The family was among more than two dozen who will benefit from $35,224 in grants provided by Wendy’s restaurants through National Guard Family Assistance Centers and the state VFW.
When the furnace broke down, Cindy Brooks didn’t know where to turn.
She was alone at the family’s Tyrone home with her children. The children’s father, Mark Bruder, is serving the country with Company B of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard 2nd Battalion, 112th Infantry Regiment. He is currently in Poland, Brooks said.
“Our furnace broke just before it started getting really cold,” Brooks said.
She contacted a National Guard Family Assistance Center specialist who was able to provide help through a fund supported by area Wendy’s restaurant customers.
The family was among at least 25 to benefit from $35,224 announced Monday during a program at the Pennsylvania Army National Guard helicopter facility at John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport.
Now in its eighth year, the Michael J. Beaver Wendy’s-Pennsylvania Veterans of Foreign Wars Military Assistance Grant Program has raised $291,746 to help veterans and service members in the region, Johnstown Wendy’s owner Diane Beaver said at the facility.
The program is named after Beaver’s late husband, former Army Special Forces member Michael Joseph Beaver, of Salix, who founded the program. He died in August 2015.
The annual donations come through Wendy’s Key Tag fundraiser, in which customers purchased $1 tags and received free Jr. Frosty treats with another purchase. The fundraiser continues through Dec. 31 at Wendy’s locations in Cambria, Somerset, Blair, Bedford, Indiana, Clearfield, Clarion, Jefferson, Elk, Centre, Huntingdon and Mifflin counties.
All proceeds are donated to the state VFW to help families of active and reserve military and veterans. Applications are submitted to the VFW through the National Guard Family Assistance Specialists.
The program continues to provide life-changing financial support for military personnel, veterans and their families, state VFW Commander Wayne D. Perry said.
“The VFW is very appreciative of the support that Wendy’s, their customers and the media give to this fundraiser,” Perry said. “We are proud to be a part of this important project because serving and supporting our troops and veterans is a top VFW priority."
