EBENSBURG – A new grant could help those in the Cambria County Prison reintegrate into society.
Warden Christian Smith told the prison board at its monthly meeting that Goodwill Industries requested approval to apply for the “Pathway Home Grant,” which would allow them to place a CareerLink center within the prison and hire a reintegration specialist who would be stationed full time at the prison.
According to Smith, the program would provide case management, assessment, occupational and life skills training, as well as placement in education and jobs.
Board member and county Controller Ed Cernic questioned why the program would be offered at the prison instead of the Day Reporting Center.
Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer explained that the Day Reporting Center serves a select group of individuals who have substance abuse issues and receive less jail time but more supervision at the center to help with recidivism and that not all offenders qualify for the center.
Smith said that when individuals prepare to leave the jail, they may have a home plan, but they don’t have a job or their medical insurance reinstated and the program would help with that. The program would be accessible to all individuals about to reintegrate at the prison.
Katie Smolen is a reporter with The Tribune-Democrat. Follow her on Twitter @KSmolen1230.
