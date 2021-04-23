The 1889 Foundation and Pennsylvania Rural Arts Alliance are looking for programs to support with Creative Health Impact Grant Awards.
Ranging from $1,000 to $6,000, the awards are funded by the 1889 Foundation for projects related to health and wellness in Cambria and Somerset counties.
This is the sixth year of the grants, provided through foundation funds that have been donor-designated to support arts programs.
Guidelines include:
- Effective arts projects and programs related to health and wellness that are offered by nonprofit organizations are eligible.
- Both new and established programs or projects are eligible, and collaborations between organizations are encouraged.
- Activities could include performances, festivals, classes and other programs that relate to health and wellness.
- Capital expenditures, cash prizes, hospitality expenses are not eligible.
- Applications will be reviewed with considerations that include the strength of the proposed project’s goals, its artistic component and its potential to positively impact the health and wellness of the community.
- Additional considerations include the project’s management structure, budget and marketing plan.
This year’s grants will be presented with a different timeline, altered by the COVID-19 pandemic response. The grant deadline is set for June 25 and funded projects must take place between Sept. 1, 2021, and Aug. 31, 2022.
New applicants must schedule a meeting with Rebecca Catelinet, alliance executive director, before June 4 to discuss the scope of the project. Previous applicants must notify Catelinet that they plan to apply again.
A brief live-video presentation to the grant panel is required in late July.
Grants will be announced in September.
More information is available on the alliance website, www.praa.net, or by contacting Catelinet directly at director@praa.net.
