The Nicholas Feast Panto will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday at The Grand Halle, 306 Broad St. in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
The Panto will tell the French tale “Beauty and the Beast.”
Band of Brothers Shakespeare Company will entertain with jokes, songs, slapstick antics and fun in the interactive program.
Proceeds will benefit the Steeples Project.
Tickets are $40 per person and reservations are required by Wednesday.
Information: 814-536-7986 or www.GrandHalle.com.
