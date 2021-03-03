Bring a little bit of live music back into your life.
The Grand Halle on Broad Street and Laurel Arts are collaborating with the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra to offer small-scale, in-person musical experiences, marking the beginning of a partnership meant to bring the joy and healing of neighborhood-focused music performances to Cambria City and Somerset.
The JSO’s principal string quartet will perform a program at each location that will be approximately 45 to 60 minutes in length, with no intermission.
At 7:30 p.m. March 19, Laurel Arts will present the concert at Somerset Country Club, 416 Plank Road, Somerset. A limited number of tickets are available at $25 each by calling 814-443-2433.
At 7 and 8:30 p.m. March 20, The Grand Halle on Broad Street will present the quartet as the premiere concert of its “inSPIREd: JSO at The Grand Halle” series. Due to state restrictions, admission to the concerts is by invitation only. Information is available by calling 814-536-7986.
The performance, “I Sing America” will showcase the melody and energy of composers including famed suffragette Ethel Smyth, Gabriela Lena Frank and Jessie Montgomery, as well as the evocative music of George Walker, and will conclude with a youthful quartet of Ludwig van Beethoven.
Performing musicians will be Maureen Conlon-Gutierrez, violin; Therese West, violin; Stephen Weiss, viola; and Olga Redkina, cello.
Jessica Satava, executive director of the JSO, said the organization is overjoyed to partner with The Grand Halle and Laurel Arts to share music with the region.
“We’re grateful for their belief in music’s role in community life and their willingness to think collaboratively and creatively to present our principal musicians on March 19 and 20,” she said.
“It’s been hopeful and inspiring to have the opportunity to work together on this project with two organizations who, like us, are focused on service through the arts.”
Jaclyn McCusker, executive director of Laurel Arts, said they are thrilled to present the concert by the string players and to build their relationship with community organizations.
“We’re looking forward to gathering our Laurel Arts family together safely to experience art together at the Somerset Country Club,” she said.
“Many thanks to our sponsors, Aspire Grant & Development and the M.J. Miller Family Agricultural Heritage Fund, whose generous support make this unique and much-needed opportunity possible.”
Dave Hurst, executive director of The Steeples Project, said after a year of renovations and pandemic restrictions at The Grand Halle, they are excited to share the space with the community through meaningful experiences and community celebrations.
“It’s just the beginning of a collaboration we hope will become a cornerstone of the Cambria City arts scene, and we’re grateful to the Pennsylvania Rural Arts Alliance and the 1889 Foundation for their funding to seed it,” he said.
Those attending concerts will be required to wear masks, and social distancing guidelines will be in place.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.