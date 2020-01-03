Grand Halle haze

 By Todd Berkey
tberkey@tribdem.com

Low hanging clouds pass by the Grand Halle at Broad Street and Third Avenue in the Cambria City section of Johnstown on a warm, rainy Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. The former German Catholic Parish formed in 1859 and is the oldest parish in Cambria City.

