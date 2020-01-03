Grand Halle haze

Low hanging clouds pass by the Grand Halle at Broad Street and Third Avenue in the Cambria City section of Johnstown on a warm, rainy Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. The former German Catholic Parish formed in 1859 and is the oldest parish in Cambria City.
CANN[mdash] Rebecca Jean, 70, Cherry Tree, passed away January 2, 2020, at UPMC Altoona Hospital. Born September 28, 1949, in Spangler, the daughter of James and Clara (Slusher) Muffie. Preceded in death by parents and two brothers. Survived by husband of 49 years, William F. Cann Jr.; daugh…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.