JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Erica LaRue looked on with pride Thursday as a slideshow featuring both senior and baby pictures of Richland High School’s seniors flashed across the screen in the district’s performing arts center.
Her son, Griffin LaRue, would be walking across the stage in less than an hour, and the mother was reflecting on his time in school.
“Griffin has accomplished a lot,” Erica LaRue said. “He’s been part of great things here at Richland.”
She added that her son was looking forward to graduating because he was ready to move on to the next chapter of life. He’ll play football at Robert Morris University in the fall and has aspirations of pursuing a professional career, Erica LaRue said.
She was ecstatic about the milestone for her son, especially because Griffin was born prematurely and spent a lot of time in the NICU.
“This means a lot,” LaRue said.
Families and friends packed into the Richland Performing Arts Center to see the class of 2022 finish their high school careers. Across the building, the seniors gathered in the gymnasium, preparing for the procession into the auditorium.
Jeb Jordan described the moment as bittersweet.
“I loved every second,” he said of his high school experience. “I was super-sad on my last day.”
Despite the mixed feelings, Jordan said he was excited to see what’s next for him and expressed sincere thanks to everyone who supported him and helped him get to graduation. He’ll attend Carlow University in Pittsburgh in the fall to study cardiovascular perfusion on a master’s track.
Classmate Trent Rozich shared Jordan’s mixed emotions about leaving Richland. However, he was also looking forward to what lies ahead.
“I’m excited, but not excited,” he said. “After this, a new life – a new chapter.”
Timothy Regan, high school principal, commended the students for their perseverance and determination in this and all the previous years.
“It’s such an awesome experience,” he said of graduation. “They’ve worked so hard.”
Regan said he was overwhelmingly proud of the students and overjoyed at the thought of all the possibilities that await them.
Tiffany Hovanis, a Richland mother, said the moment was fulfilling. Her oldest child, Ariauna, was graduating and that was a big moment for the entire family.
The commencement featured remarks from Regan, Assistant Principal Mark Mosorjak, Superintendent Arnold Nadonley and school board Vice President Fred Yanity. Valedictorian Liam Delaney and class President Madeline Ringler spoke as well. Each shared challenges, advice and reflections with the class.
“Be proud to be you,” Delaney said.
Nadonley told the group to “be the person your dog thinks you are.” He also advised them to be good to others while bringing the best out in themselves.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.