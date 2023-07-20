NORTHERN CAMBRIA, Pa. – Gov. Josh Shapiro and Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority Director Brandon Carson will meet Thursday with the region's leaders in Northern Cambria to highlight the state's effort to expand high-speed internet access.
Pennsylvania is set to receive an historic $1.16 billion in funding to expand broadband into areas without adequate access through funds allocated by the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Program.
The event will be held at 11 a.m. at the Northern Cambria Senior Center, 908 Tracy Drive.
