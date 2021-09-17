Here’s a look at federal contracts reported by area companies over the previous week.
• MDL Manufacturing Industries, 15 Commerce Court, Bedford, won a federal contract award Sept. 10 for $25,815 from the Defense Logistics Agency, Columbus, Ohio, for vehicular equipment components.
• MHK Technologies, 415 Main St., Johnstown, won a federal contract Sept. 8 for $47,299 from the Department of Agriculture Forest Service, Klamath Falls, Oregon, for uninterruptable power supply replacement.
• MHK Technologies also won a federal contract award Sept. 15, for $374,459 from the Department of Commerce National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Seattle, Washington, for uninterrupted power supply replacements for six locations of the National Weather Service, weather forecast offices.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.