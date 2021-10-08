Here’s a look at federal contracts reported by area companies over the past week, via Targeted News Service.
• Sept. 30: Penn Metal Fabricators, Ebensburg, won a federal contract award for $250,000 from the Defense Logistics Agency, Philadelphia, for food preparation and serving equipment.
• Sept. 30: SFC Valve, Somerset, won a federal contract award for $43,263 from the Defense Logistics Agency, Columbus, Ohio, for valves.
• Oct. 2: Wheeler Brothers, Somerset, won a federal contract award for $78,879 from the Defense Logistics Agency, Columbus, Ohio, for engine accessories. The company also won a contract award for $27,423 from the Defense Logistics Agency, Columbus, Ohio, for vehicular equipment components.
• Wednesday: Martin-Baker America, Johnstown, won a federal contract award for $148,744 from the Defense Logistics Agency, Richmond, Virginia, for aircraft components and accessories.
– Targeted News Service
