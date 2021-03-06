One year after the first two COVID-19 cases were identified in the state, Gov. Tom Wolf on Saturday reflected on the pandemic that has now claimed the lives of more than 24,000 Pennsylvanians.
“It’s been a hard year – one full of unimaginable loss and broken dreams,” Wolf said. “We lost far too many friends, far too many neighbors and far too many loved ones.”
In the recorded message, Wolf went on to say he is proud of how people worked together and helped others and that the expanding vaccine program provides a reason for optimism.
“As you reflect on the past year, let yourself grieve,” he said. “But also, let yourself hope. A brighter future is on the horizon.”
Nearly 2 million Pennsylvanians have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccines.
Saturday’s report by the Department of Health showed 1,965,745 first doses and 909,175 second doses have been administered.
Six new COVID-19 deaths across the region Saturday included three additional Blair County fatalities.
The Blair County deaths, along with two deaths from Centre County and one from Clearfield County were 55 additional deaths statewide.
There were 2,789 new positive cases, bringing Pennsylvania’s totals to 946,985 cases and 24,317 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Cambria County added 19 cases, for totals of 11,799 cases and 396 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the pandemic struck Pennsylvania one year ago.
Somerset County added 17 cases to reach 6,726 cases and 186 deaths.
Bedford County added eight cases to reach 3,831 cases and 129 deaths.
Blair County added 20 cases and three deaths to reach 10,697 cases and 305 deaths.
Indiana County added 12 cases to reach 5,126 cases and 160 deaths.
Clearfield County added 28 cases and one death to reach 6,412 cases and 116 deaths.
Centre County added 42 cases and two deaths to reach 13,135 cases and 213 deaths.
Westmoreland County added 61 cases to reach 27,150 cases and 680 deaths.
