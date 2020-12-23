HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf on Wednesday said he wants to shift $145 million out of a worker’s compensation fund to provide grants to help restaurants and other businesses struggling to survive through a state-mandated ban on indoor dining and other indoor activities.
The governor ordered that bars and restaurants stop offering indoor dining, beginning on Dec. 12. That order also shuttered gyms, casinos and entertainment venues. The shutdown is scheduled to remain in place until Jan. 4.
The $145 million transfer from the fund into the state’s general fund requires legislative authorization to expend the loaned money for the purpose of making grants to businesses. The legislature has the authority to establish grant agreements for purposes it deems appropriate, in this case, to support businesses adversely affected by the pandemic.
“These folks have been dealt a crushing blow through no fault of their own,” Wolf said.
Wolf urged the legislature to follow his lead and allocate this funding as quickly as possible to businesses affected by the pandemic, among them restaurants and bars, gyms and entertainment venues.
It’s not immediately clear how much traction the plan will get in the general assembly, where Republicans hold a majority in both chambers.
House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, R-Centre, said Wolf’s shutdown orders are to blame for the financial struggles facing restaurants and bars, and added that Wolf needs to do more to build consensus with lawmakers about how to help the economy recover.
“We need to work together, and I encourage Gov. Wolf to work with us on relief plans and join us in focusing on long-term solutions that keep Pennsylvanians working and businesses and restaurants operating safely,” Benninghoff said.
In the state Senate, Sen. Ryan Aument, R-Lancaster, announced last week that he plans to introduce a separate package of legislation intended to help restaurants and bars.
“I continue to believe that Pennsylvania can combat the COVID-19 pandemic using a dual approach that appropriately balances the need to protect public health and preserve livelihoods,” said Aument.
“Unfortunately, Governor Wolf’s unilateral orders have consistently missed this mark, and now Pennsylvania’s once thriving small business community is on the brink of collapse if we don’t act quickly,” Aument said in a statement announcing the legislation.
The legislative package includes proposals to offer no interest loans to businesses affected by the shutdowns, a temporary tax credit program, net operating loss reforms, license fee waivers and tax liability deductions.
State Sen. Vince Hughes, the Democratic chair of the Senate appropriations committee, said he supports Wolf’s proposal.
“Our small businesses have been struggling for months, through no fault of their own, and it is critical we support them throughout the pandemic. As we push for recovery, we must continue to find creative solutions of this nature to help get aid to help our small businesses, which are the backbone of Pennsylvania’s economy,” Hughes said.
