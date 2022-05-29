JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The sounds of oldies music and the smells of grilled food wafted through Roxbury Park on Sunday afternoon during the kickoff of the AmeriServ Summer Concert Series at the Roxbury Bandshell.
This year’s first band was Hard Rok, Koko & Joe, who entertained the crowd from 3 to 5 p.m., followed by Johnny Cash tribute band The Ole 97 from 5 to 7 p.m.
The theme for the 2022 series is “Only Good Vibes.”
“I’m happy to see them using the bandshell,” Laura Shields said.
The Johnstown resident is a regular at the Sunday concert series and enjoys having something to do every week. She said her favorite show she’s seen at the Roxbury Bandshell was Black Cat Moan.
Shields was one of many who carefully chose the perfect spot on the lawn in front of the stage or off to the side under the shade of a nearby tree.
Most visitors brought lawn chairs, while some set up tents for refuge from the sun and temperatures in the upper 70s. Others laid out blankets, sat in the bleachers or waited in line for food supplied by Holy Cross Parish while taking in the sounds of summer.
Ali Skovensky, 11, attended with her grandmother, Jan Skovensky.
“We enjoy it,” Jan Skovensky said.
Her granddaughter agreed.
“I just get really excited to come spend time with my grandmother,” Ali Skovensky said.
Sam Coco, of Hard Rok, Koko & Joe, said the bandshell is one of his favorite places to perform. The band has played there most years during the 16 seasons the series has existed, but Sunday was the first time in two years the band had performed in Roxbury.
“It’s great to be here on a sunshiny day,” Coco said.
His favorite part of the venue is the acoustics. The bandshell funnels the music forward while amplifying it.
“It’s good stuff,” bandshell program coordinator Chris Verbano said of the series.
He described the weekly shows as a “great opportunity for people to get out” for free, clean, wholesome family entertainment.
“We try to run the gamut musically,” Verbano said. “We’ve got something for everybody.”
He also commended Ray Buksa and Micah Mood for their work behind the scenes to make the concerts possible.
Mary Borkow, president of the Roxbury Bandshell Preservation Alliance, said she’s excited about this year’s line-up of bands.
“We have a lot of new performers,” she said, adding that there are a lot of regulars as well.
The concerts will continue every Sunday until Sept. 11, except Labor Day weekend. Performances include That Oldies Band on June 12; Striped Maple Hollow, July 10; Rosie and the Jammers, Aug. 14; and the Roxbury Ramblers, Sept. 11.
“It’s so important to be able to do this because we have the only venue in town that’s completely free,” Borkow said.
A full list of upcoming concerts can be found at www.roxburybandshell.com.
