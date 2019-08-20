A combination of gospel music and fellowship will help make the Labor Day weekend harmonious.
The Fall Gospel Festival will ring out the good news beginning at 6 p.m. Aug. 30 and continuing at 1 p.m. Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 and at 11 a.m. Sept. 2 at Camp Harmony, 1414 Plank Road, Hooversville.
The nondenominational festival will be held in the Tabernacle, next to the camp’s dining hall. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs for seating.
Deb Bambling, Camp Harmony’s office manager, said the festival is well attended each year, with some people staying throughout the weekend and others attending for a day.
“We have a lot of people coming out, and it’s very well attended,” she said. “Sometimes it’s standing room only.”
More than 25 gospel groups from around Pennsylvania and surrounding states are expected to participate to share their ministry. Music styles include southern, gospel, traditional and contemporary.
Groups scheduled to perform include Heaven4Shore, a southern gospel quartet from Oxford, Chester County; United, from Tire Hill; Good News, a gospel quartet from Wadsworth, Ohio; and The Choraliers & Pearl from Spring Grove, York County.
“It’s a nice blend of music that everyone can enjoy,” Bambling said.
Throughout the four-day event, food will be available for purchase, including soups, hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken wings, sweet sausage, sloppy joes, haluski, french fries, loaded pizza waffles, funnel cakes and gobs. Breakfast will be served beginning at 7:30 a.m. each day.
The camp’s swimming pool and ropes course will be open, along with a variety of children’s activities. Campsites are available for those who wish to stay the weekend. For reservations and availability, call 814-798-5885.
Bambling said the goal of the festival is to spread the ministry of the gospel in a relaxed, family atmosphere.
“Most of the people who attend come every year, and they’ve been coming since the beginning,” she said. “For them, this is just a big family reunion, and they enjoy being with everyone just as much as they love the music.”
There is no admission fee to attend the festival.
