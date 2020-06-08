A Somerset County department store has reopened, albeit it won't be for long unless its operator finds a buyer.
Gordmans reopened stores in Mount Pleasant, New Castle, Somerset and Erie – as well as a list of others – over the weekend. The phase of Pennsylvania openings was the latest of several aimed at bringing back hundreds of Gordmans stores to begin clearing out merchandise following a nearly three-month closure.
Battered by the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic and other economic “challenges,” Houston-based Stage Stores filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in May and announced immediate plans to begin liquidating its stores’ inventory in the weeks ahead.
The retailer has said it will seek out potential buyers while it navigates the bankruptcy process.
Somerset's store opened in February – just a month before COVID-19 closures started.
