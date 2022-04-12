JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – On a politically active day that brought big changes to the Pennsylvania gubernatorial race, Republican Party candidate Dave White spent some time doing basic campaigning on Tuesday, which included a swing through the Johnstown region.
Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman petitioned the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania to withdraw from the GOP primary, but hours later decided to stay in the race after reportedly talking with former President Donald Trump.
On the same day, Trump encouraged party voters to not support candidate Bill McSwain, arguing that the former U.S. attorney failed to investigate Trump’s claims of fraud in the 2020 presidential election. Trump nominated McSwain as a U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, but now called him a “coward” who “should be ashamed of himself.”
“I’ll talk about my campaign,” White said in an interview at The Tribune-Democrat. “I’m not worried about the others, but our campaign, we’re doing really well. I think the message of a blue-collar worker, quite frankly, a high school-educated, vo-tech student that is literally living the American dream – starting a business from his kitchen table and building it up to what it is now, an $85-million-a-year business, I think it’s getting out there.
“I think it’s inspiring people, if you will. If I can do it, they can do it. They like hearing that message. They like hearing the hope, the optimism in that message.”
White, the owner of a HVAC and plumbing company in suburban Philadelphia, served for 18 years as a Ridley Township commissioner and for six years on Delaware County Council, on which he co-chaired a heroin and opioid task force.
In recent years, Johnstown has dealt with an opioid epidemic and crime, including a spate of six homicides so far this year.
“It’s not just Johnstown,” White said. “It’s everywhere. Drugs is coming across our border, our southern border, and it’s coming across like it’s never come across before. We have to get a handle on that.”
Talking about ways to address the issue of drugs, White said he supports re- enacting a special prosecutor’s law that would allow the state to come in and assist local law enforcement and district attorneys’ offices. He also opposes legalizing recreational marijuana.
“I don’t believe government should be legalizing marijuana,” White said. “I don’t think it’s right. I do believe it’s a gateway drug, and if a government has to start depending on revenue from that, then we’re heading in the wrong direction. It’s wrong. I would not be in favor of legalizing marijuana.”
In terms of growing the economy, White said he wants to get rid of “burdensome regulations” and thinks Pennsylvania should not participate in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, a coalition of 10 New England and Mid-Atlantic states working to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
“I don’t think there’s anything good that will come from RGGI,” White said. “We will lose many, many jobs, good-paying jobs. I’m about pipelines as well. … I’m a pipefitter. I understand the safety of pipelines, how valuable pipelines are to transporting our natural resources.
“We have that opportunity in Pennsylvania to take that next step in economic revitalization, and it starts with our natural resources. It starts with what we have that is so plentiful, as I always say, underneath our feet.”
