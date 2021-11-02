EBENSBURG, Pa. – Cambria County voted to keep Don Robertson as sheriff on Tuesday.
Robertson, 54, of Lorain Borough, won his first full term as sheriff with more than 72% of the vote in unofficial results at press time.
He was appointed in 2017 to the position of chief deputy sheriff by the late Sheriff Bob Kolar and has been Cambria County’s acting sheriff since Kolar’s death in May 2020.
Robertson is the first Republican sheriff in the county in decades, as Kolar was a Democrat and held the sheriff’s seat for more than 20 years.
Robertson said his team has been putting in hard work leading up to election night and credited his campaign manager and members of the Republican Party, as well as his wife, Lori, and their four children, for their efforts.
“It was all grassroots, from the time we started, and that’s what got us up over the top, I believe ,” he said.
Robertson also thanked county voters for their confidence.
“I’m deeply humbled by the voters of Cambria County that turned out (Tuesday) and voted for me and have confidence in me,” he said.
While Robertson said he never intended to run, he said it was his fellow deputies who encouraged him.
“I never had the intention of being sheriff of Cambria County, it’s just how things played out with the death of Bob Kolar,” he said, “and it wasn’t my intention when I took this job, but I had to step up when the leadership was voided.
“I think my deputies saw how hard I worked and they trusted me and I’ve earned their respect and they’ve wanted to see me stay there. Therefore when they asked me if I was willing to hang in there, I decided to run, and that’s how it worked out.”
As for what’s next for Robertson and the office, he said, “We’re going to go back to work. We’re going to continue to make the office a little bit better each day that I can and protect the citizens of Cambria County.”
Robertson beat out longtime officer and part-time deputy Tom Owens, 56, who was the Democratic challenger.
Owens said that while he may not have won, he did one thing he wanted to do – run a positive campaign.
“I obviously didn’t have all the resources that I needed,” Owens said. “I had a lot of people that supported me and a lot of people that helped me and for those I am grateful.
“I’m grateful for the people that supported me throughout the election and the people that voted for me. Obviously, I was looking for a much closer race – but at this point, I most likely lost this thing.”
Owens said that he will continue his job as a police officer in Stonycreek Township and serving as a sheriff’s deputy.
“I’m sure Don Robertson will continue to do a good job for Cambria County as well,” he said.
