JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – After emigrating from Brazil as a child, Charlie Gerow eventually needed to pass an exam to become a United States citizen. In the process, he learned about the nation’s history and how its government functions.
Gerow, now a Republican candidate for governor, thinks that having all Pennsylvania students study for and take that test would be beneficial.
“Bluntly, a lot of our friends who were blessed to be born here would have a tough time passing that test,” Gerow said on Tuesday at Cambria County Republican Party headquarters in Richland Township.
“One of the proposals I have is for every graduating senior from a Pennsylvania high school to be required to pass that citizenship test in order to get a diploma, because I think that citizenship is at the core of everything we do. The knowledge of the Constitution, knowing what the rule of law means, understanding the separation of powers would make a much better country.”
The proposal is one of the ways the Cumberland County businessman and columnist is differentiating himself from a crowded field of GOP candidates with similar positions on the Second Amendment, abortion, regulations, taxes and how the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has been handled by Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat.
Gerow has also called for a state constitutional amendment that would create a recall procedure when, as he put it, “any governor that thinks he or she is a king” is in office.
He listed three other prioritized issues – the economy, public corruption and election integrity.
“We’ve got to get this election integrity situation taken care of because, if we don’t do that, nothing else really matters,” Gerow said. “It really doesn’t. If we can’t trust our elections, then there really aren’t any winners, and if we can’t fix the problems that we have, people aren’t going to have faith in our process.”
On abortion, Gerow said, “There are a lot of churches where social justice trumps everything else, including the lives of the unborn. It’s tragic. So there’s no question about it, when I announced my candidacy, I said very simply and very directly, ‘If we won’t stand up for the unborn, who will we stand up for? If we won’t fight for the lives of precious innocence, who will we fight for?’ ”
Regarding people coming to the United States, Gerow said he feels “very strongly about immigration” and “very, very strongly about illegal immigration,” adding that “you have to keep the back door of illegal immigration tightly shut, so that we can keep the front door of legal immigration open.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.