JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Republican Party’s first draft proposal of how to redraw Pennsylvania’s congressional lines would move Johnstown into a district currently held by U.S. Rep. Glenn “G.T.” Thompson, remove U.S. Rep. John Joyce from the local area and bring U.S. Rep. Guy Reschenthaler into regional politics.
Under the plan, released on Wednesday, Bedford, Somerset and eastern Westmoreland counties would go from the 13th Congressional District, currently represented by Joyce, into Reschenthaler’s 14th, which would also include southeast and south-central parts of Cambria County.
Johnstown would switch from the 13th to a newly named 12th District that would include much of the present 15th represented by Thompson.
“While this is just the beginning of the legislative process, Congressman Thompson has been pleased with the state Legislature’s commitment to transparency and their consideration of the comments and viewpoints of citizens and communities throughout the entire commonwealth,” said Maddison Stone, Thompson’s press secretary.
Joyce’s office added: “Congressman Joyce knows this map is far from a final product, and he looks forward to continuing to serve and represent the conservative values of central and southwestern Pennsylvania, which he was elected to represent with over 73% of the vote in 2020.”
David Thornburgh, from Draw the Lines PA, an organization that encourages citizen participation in redistricting, emphasized looking beyond the politics of the process.
“We really need to keep this conversation centered around what it means for Pennsylvanians, and for their communities and for the way the state is represented,” Thornburgh said. “We get quickly into the personalities, and politics, and what does it mean for this incumbent or this challenger or what have you. There’s just way too much of that. That’s not what this should be about.”
A starting point
The map was introduced by House State Government Committee Chairman Seth Grove, R-York. It was drawn by Republican Amanda Holt, a former member of the Lehigh County board of commissioners. The map – one of 19 citizen submissions sent to the committee – emphasized equal population in every district. Thornburgh believes the plan is “one dimensional,” since, in his opinion, it would not achieve the goals of having compact and politically fair districts.
But he called it “not a bad place to start.”
“It’s good to see a map at long last,” Thornburgh said. “We’ve been urging for some time that with all the talk of accountability and transparency, that doesn’t get real until you see a map, because that’s when people can say, ‘Oh, I see where I am on the map,’ and ‘I like it’ or ‘I don’t like it’ or what have you.”
G. Terry Madonna, senior fellow in residence for political affairs at Millersville University, said he did not see anything that seemed “very controversial” in the first proposal released.
“But, you look at the maps, you’ve got to have more than just the map,” Madonna said. “You have to know the population in these maps.”
'Still pretty early'
Democrats from the House State Government Committee, along with Republicans and Democrats from the Senate State Government Committee, are all expected to soon introduce separate proposals.
A new map would need to pass through both Republican-controlled Pennsylvania General Assembly chambers and be signed by Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat.
Pennsylvania currently has 18 seats – divided 9-9 between Democrats and Republicans – in the U.S. House of Representatives.
That total will drop to 17 as a result of the 2020 U.S. Census that showed state grew at a slower rate than the rest of the nation. Therefore, one party will gain – at minimum – a one-seat advantage.
“There are these changes that have taken place,” Madonna said. “At this point, I haven’t seen what I’d call a major shift. You’d have to look at the map and the registration edges to get some sense about which party is likely to end up with one more (seat). It’s still pretty early. We need to see all that. And we also have to see analysis district by district to get a sense about it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.