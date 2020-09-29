Patricia and Mark McCloskey returned to Cambria County on Tuesday to once again offer their support for President Donald Trump and the local Republican Party in this year’s elections.
Earlier this month, the white couple who gained national recognition when video and photos of them pointing guns at Black Lives Matter protestors in St. Louis went viral, attended an event at a local private residence.
This time, they spoke to a packed room of supporters at the Cambria County Republican Committee headquarters in Richland Township. The McCloskeys were joined by former U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta, a Republican from Luzerne County.
Mark McCloskey said he and his wife are “surprised and pleased” by the “overwhelming show of support” they receive.
“We’re having fun on this tour,” Patricia McCloskey said.
Patricia McCloskey, whose parents lived in Johnstown and were married at St. Columba Roman Catholic Church, said that, in her opinion, “if Trump does not win this election – this is our last chance – America as we know it won’t ever come back.”
The McCloskeys face one felony charge apiece of unlawful use of a weapon for pointing guns at the protesters. Both have said they felt their lives and property were in danger. Mark McCloskey tied those feelings into the election when he said “peace, prosperity and personal security – I think those are the issues.”
Barletta emphasized the economy, crediting Trump for the state of the country before the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown and collapse.
“Nobody’s done it any better,” Barletta said.
“The fact that it was the greatest economy in the world before the virus means that we need to make sure that we put him back in so that he can recreate ‘Make America Great Again’ again.”
