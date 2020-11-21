U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey has joined a small group of Republicans in Congress who publicly acknowledge that Joe Biden won the presidential election.
On Saturday, a few minutes before 9 p.m., the Pennsylvania Republican senator released a statement in which he congratulated “President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their victory,” calling the two Democrats “both dedicated public servants.”
Republicans have been hesitant to recognize Biden's victory as President Donald Trump and the GOP have filed numerous lawsuits alleging fraud in several states, including Pennsylvania. Trump has claimed the election was stolen.
Toomey pointed to what he considered the accomplishments of Trump's presidency, including tax and regulatory overhauls that “produced the strongest economy of my adult life,” work done on the COVID-19 vaccine and appointing three Supreme Court justices, along with “neutralizing ISIS and killing terrorists like Qasem Soleimani and Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.”
“To ensure that he is remembered for these outstanding accomplishments, and to help unify our country, President Trump should accept the outcome of the election and facilitate the presidential transition process,” Toomey said.
Toomey issued his statement shortly after Judge Matthew Brann, a Republican from the U.S. District Court in the Middle District of Pennsylvania, dismissed a case in which Trump, represented by his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, sought to block the certification of the state's votes.
Giuliani argued that constitutional protections were denied because some counties allowed voters to “cure” problems with mail-in ballots, while others did not.
Brann, in his written decision, said the campaign's lawyers failed to provide “compelling legal arguments and factual proof of rampant corruption," but “instead, this court has been presented with strained legal arguments without merit and speculative accusations.”
Trump's campaign plans to ask for an expedited appeal to the Philadelphia-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit.
“With today’s decision by Judge Matthew Brann, a longtime conservative Republican whom I know to be a fair and unbiased jurist, to dismiss the Trump campaign’s lawsuit, President Trump has exhausted all plausible legal options to challenge the result of the presidential race in Pennsylvania,” Toomey said.
“This ruling follows a series of procedural losses for President Trump’s campaign. On Friday, the state of Georgia certified the victory of Joe Biden after a hand recount of paper ballots confirmed the conclusion of the initial electronic count. Michigan lawmakers rejected the apparent attempt by President Trump to thwart the will of Michigan voters and select an illegitimate slate of electoral college electors. These developments, together with the outcomes in the rest of the nation, confirm that Joe Biden won the 2020 election and will become the 46th President of the United States.”
