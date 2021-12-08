JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – U.S. Rep. Dr. John Joyce, R-Blair County, spent much of a 45-minute telephone town hall on Wednesday railing against Democratic President Joe Biden's policies.
He spoke against the Build Back Better plan, the current state of Mexico-United States border enforcement and COVID-19 vaccine mandates, among other subjects.
“Throughout this presidency, Joe Biden has put the wishes of the radical left ahead of what we all recognize as the need of the American people,” Joyce said during his opening remarks.
Build Back Better – a $1.75 trillion spending plan, championed by Biden, that includes $555 billion for climate-related projects – recently passed the U.S. House of Representatives. Joyce voted against it.
Joyce, who represents the 13th Congressional District, said he wants to “keep our coal and our natural gas power plants online.”
“We need to find ways to incentivize industries to improve the grid and to develop better efficiencies instead of punishing them with taxes and punishing them with penalties,” Joyce said. “The ‘energy fixes’ that have been proposed as a part of the infrastructure and the build-back bankrupt bills, they do not support Pennsylvania. They do not support Pennsylvania jobs, specifically they do not support Pennsylvania energy jobs.”
In his opinion, they “are not serious proposals,” but rather are “only there to appease the green energy companies that support the liberal politicians and the members of the radical left themselves.”
Joyce, a dermatologist, opposed COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
“Your ability to maintain your job should be your personal decision on whether or not to receive that vaccine,” Joyce said. “Vaccine mandates are something that I have been adamant about since Biden put them forth.”
Regarding the border, Joyce said that, in his opinion, the administration's policies “have sent the message to drug traffickers and to human sex traffickers that our nation is not secure.”
He said: “The sovereignty of any country is the maintenance of its borders. That’s not new. That’s not just America. That’s what makes a country strong.”
