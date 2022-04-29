Republican governor candidate Bill McSwain will hold a meet-and-greet from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at Amici's Ristorante & Pizzeria, 102 S. Center St., Ebensburg.
GOP governor candidate to hold meet-and-greet in Ebensburg
