Trump intervenes in Pennsylvania GOP gubernatorial primary

FILE - Bill McSwain takes part in a forum for Republican candidates for governor of Pennsylvania at the Pennsylvania Leadership Conference in Camp Hill, Pa., Friday, April 1, 2022.

 Matt Rourke

Republican governor candidate Bill McSwain will hold a meet-and-greet from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at Amici's Ristorante & Pizzeria, 102 S. Center St., Ebensburg.

 

